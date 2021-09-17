Kayte Christensen-Hunter

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) - Several members of the North Port Police Department entered the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito on Friday evening.

North Port Police announced on Twitter this evening they are currently speaking with the Laundrie family at their request. At this time, police say they are not speaking with Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie.