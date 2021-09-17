Kayte Christensen-Hunter was named the Kings’ new TV game analyst!
The Sacramento Kings recently announced that Kayte Christensen-Hunter has been named as the team’s new television game analyst. A former WNBA player, Christensen-Hunter has spent 11 seasons with the Kings, previously serving as the team’s TV studio analyst for pregame, halftime and postgame shows, as well as sideline reporter. She will provide commentary alongside Kings play-by-play announcers Mark Jones and Kyle Draper on NBC Sports California beginning with the 2021-22 season.