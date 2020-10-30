Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election Headquarters
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
Wildfire Watch
National and World News
Entertainment
Business
Conversations for Change
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Solutions: Pass or Fail
Podcasts
Watch Live
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Top Stories
For many Latinos, virus deaths loom over Day of the Dead
Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the Midwest Friday
Television special to replace canceled 2021 Rose Parade
Santa Clara County sues church holding indoor services amid COVID-19
Coronavirus
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Open For Business
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Studio40 LIVE
Open Enrollment
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Keepin’ It Local Trivia
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Oct 30, 2020 / 02:34 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2020 / 02:34 PM PDT
Join us and watch the Keeping it Local Trivia presented by Toyota!
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the Midwest Friday
Houston looks to boost turnout by offering 24-hour voting
Texas early voting exceeds total of all 2016 ballots
Ballot selfie laws: Is it legal to snap a photo in your state?
Election official explains verification process for ballots
Video
Trump, Biden campaign on same turf in battleground Florida
Video
Republicans confident for higher voter turnout on Election Day
Video
Letters, texts, caravans, parades: Advocates mobilize voters
Supreme Court issues flurry of last-minute election orders in three states: a breakdown
More Your Local Election Headquarters
Don't miss
Conversations for Change: Submit suggestions
Video
Conversations for Change: Cathy Thao
Video
Conversations for Change: James ‘Faygo’ Clark
Video
A user’s guide to the statewide propositions on the November ballot
Video
More Featured
Latest News
Keepin’ It Local Trivia
For many Latinos, virus deaths loom over Day of the Dead
Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the Midwest Friday
Television special to replace canceled 2021 Rose Parade
Santa Clara County sues church holding indoor services amid COVID-19
Sacramento International Airport parking going cashless, cashier-less
More News