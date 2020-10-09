Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
Wildfire Watch
National and World News
Entertainment
Conversations for Change
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Solutions: Pass or Fail
Podcasts
Watch Live
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Top Stories
Two arrested in connection with missing Los Angeles firefighter
Gallery
South Lake Tahoe police arrest 2 suspected of stomping on man’s head
Jimmy Garoppolo set to return from injury for 49ers
2nd presidential debate is officially canceled
Coronavirus
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Open For Business
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Studio40 LIVE
Open Enrollment
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Keeping It Local Trivia!
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Oct 9, 2020 / 02:15 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2020 / 02:15 PM PDT
Join us and watch the Keeping it Local Trivia presented by Toyota!
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don't miss
Conversations for Change: James ‘Faygo’ Clark
Video
A user’s guide to the statewide propositions on the November ballot
Video
Conversations for Change: Leia Schenk
Video
FOX40’s ‘Inside California Politics’ expands statewide
More Featured
Latest News
Two arrested in connection with missing Los Angeles firefighter
Gallery
South Lake Tahoe police arrest 2 suspected of stomping on man’s head
Jimmy Garoppolo set to return from injury for 49ers
2nd presidential debate is officially canceled
Why won’t White House say when Trump last tested negative?
Video
Stimulus check update: Trump offers $1.8T relief deal, tweets ‘Go Big!’
More News