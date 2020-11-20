Keeping It Local Trivia

11th Annual Give a Tree Campaign Donate a gently used Christmas tree to Give a Tree and receive an extra 10% off any Everfresh tree from California Backyard. Now through Dec. 13 Valid at any California Backyard location. gosalarmy.orgSocial: @salarmydeloro California Backyard Locations in: Roseville, Rancho Cordova, Sacramento and Elk Grove(916) 773-4800californiabackyard.com