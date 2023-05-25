Kendall-Jackson is one of America’s most beloved family-owned and operated wineries based in Sonoma County. The winery’s flagship wine, the Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay, has been America’s favorite Chardonnay since 1992. In honor of National Chardonnay Day on May 25, executive chef and artisanal cheese expert Tracey Shepos Cenami demonstrates how to pair local California cheeses with different expressions of the beloved Chardonnay grape. Founded in 1982 and led by the Jackson family, Kendall-Jackson is a pioneer of the California Chardonnay movement and offers a range of acclaimed wines grown on the family’s estate vineyards along the coastal ridges of California.



https://www.kj.com/





Kendall-Jackson

5007 Fulton Road

Fulton, CA 95439