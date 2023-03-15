Ryan McKasson (Fiddle).

“The bow drives across the strings, thick and throaty, creating a pulsing sound that feels more of muscle than tendon…a compositional sophistication that is cinematic, transporting, and tantalizingly modern”, wrote The Boston Globe. Ryan McKasson has gained a reputation as a performer, composer, collaborator, and teacher. In 1996 he was the youngest to win the National Scottish Fiddle Championship. In 1997 he was awarded a Merit Scholarship for Viola Performance from the University of Southern California. During his studies at USC he co-founded the Southern California based contra dance band, Syncopaths with Jeff Spero and Christa Burch, and later joined by Ashley Broder. They have released two albums together, Rough Around The Edges (2005) and Five Gears (2010). After his studies at USC, Ryan co-founded The McKassons, with his sister, Cali McKasson and wife, Brooke McKasson, and her brother, Matt Jerrell. The McKassons released two albums: Tall Tales (2004) and Tripping Maggie (2006). Ryan has also been a member of a baroque/celtic/fusion combo, Ensemble Galilei. He helped co-write First Person: Seeing America, a muli-media stage production that was a collaboration between Ensemble Galilei and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. He also recorded with Ensemble Galilei on A Change of Worlds (2012), and Surrounded by Angels: A Christmas Celebration With Ensemble Galilei (2013), From Whence We Came (2015), and Flowers Of The Forest (2018). In 2016 Ryan began playing with guitarist and singer Eric McDonald. They recorded Harbour in 2017 and were joined by Jeremiah McLane for that album. In 2019 Ryan, Eric and Jeremiah founded a trio together. They are currently working on a new album together that will be coming out in summer 2020. Ryan has also recorded with Hanneke Cassel on her albums Silver (2006), For Reasons Unseen (2009), and Dot The Dragon’s Eye (2013), and also with Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas on their album Highlander’s Farewell (2011). He collaborated with Isaac Alderson, Jackie Moran, and Jesse Langen on an album of Irish music called Hole In The Hedge (2017). Ryan has taught at fiddle camps around the US and New Zealand, most notably: Boston Harbor Scottish Fiddling School, Southern Hemisphere International School of Scottish Fiddle, Valley of the Moon Scottish Fiddling School, Festival of American Fiddle Tunes, Rocky Mountain Fiddle Camp, Swannanoa Gathering, and Lark in the Morning.

HARRIS CENTER IN FOLSOM

MARCH 15-16TH AT 7PM