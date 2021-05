Kings Capitalize

THE SACRAMENTO KINGS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED CREDDER AS THE WINNER OF THE 2021 CAPITALIZE CONTEST, RUN IN COLLABORATION WITH 3STEPS4WARD, THE CITY OF SACRAMENTO OFFICE OF INNOVATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT’S SACRAMENTO URBAN TECHNOLOGY LAB INITIATIVE AND EY. CREDDER IS THE WORLD’S LARGEST NEWS REVIEW PLATFORM, AGGREGATING CREDIBILITY REVIEWS ON ARTICLES, AUTHORS AND OUTLETS, RATED BY VERIFIED JOURNALISTS AND THE PUBLIC. CREDDER’S CREDIBILITY SCORES HELP READERS AVOID TIME-WASTING CLICKBAIT AND QUICKLY FIND THE MOST TRUSTED NEWS AND SOURCES ON ANY SUBJECT. CREDDER’S SCORES CAN BE LICENSED BY SOCIAL MEDIA, SEARCH ENGINES, WEB BROWSERS AND NEWS AGGREGATORS WHO ARE UNDER INCREASING PRESSURE FROM THEIR USERS, THE MEDIA AND REGULATORS TO ADDRESS CONTENT CREDIBILITY ISSUES ON THEIR OWN PLATFORMS. THIS YEAR’S COMPETITION SAW STARTUPS APPLY FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO ADVANCE THEIR IDEAS TO THE NEXT LEVEL IN BUSINESS. THE COMPETITION WAS NARROWED DOWN TO A GROUP OF EIGHT SEMIFINALISTS, WHO THEN PARTICIPATED IN A PITCH WORKSHOP AND COACHING SESSIONS PRODUCED BY MARK HANEY AND MONIQUE BROWN OF THE GROWTH FACTORY. THIS GUIDANCE HELPED THE COMPANIES PREPARE FOR PITCH DAY ON APRIL 19, IN WHICH THE EIGHT SEMIFINALISTS PRESENTED THEIR BUSINESS IDEAS TO AN EXPERT PANEL OF JUDGES. BY THE END OF THE DAY, THE JUDGES SELECTED THE FOUR FINALISTS – CREDDER, EVLIFE, FLORAPULSE AND HUMAXA – WHO THEN CREATED PITCH VIDEOS TO ASSIST FANS IN VOTING FOR THEIR FAVORITE COMPANY. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE CAPITALIZE CONTEST, VISIT KINGS.COM/CAPITALIZE.

CREDDER

CREDDER.COM

@CREDDERAP