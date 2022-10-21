Kitten Central rescues neonate (newborn to 30 day old) kittens who cannot feed on their own. Typically, shelters euthanize automatically. Kitten Central works to stop that from happening by rehabilitating the kittens first so they can first feed on their own before going to the shelter to be adopted.

They run “Labor of Love: Black Cat Blast,” a Halloween fundraiser, annually to raise money to care for the kittens, which includes the food they require and important medicines needed to survive. They would like to focus on this event – specifically, awareness of the event, ticket sales, fundraising. (We haven’t announced it, we’re announcing it at the event, but we’re expanding to become Kitten Central of Northern California because we do so much work outside of Placer County and into Sacramento. Hence, a big push for this event. The Fund-a-Need is for a renovated veterinary clinic, which would be bigger and state of the art so that we accommodate the expansion and increase in kittens saved.)





Kitten Central’s Black Cat Blast

2650 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin, CA

kittencentral.org

Friday, October 28, 2022

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$95 for one, $170 for two, or $300 for four



https://kcopc.yapsody.com/event/index/733373/kitten-centrals-labor-of-love