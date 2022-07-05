At Kūhai Hālau O Nohea, the haumāna (students) learn not only hula, but they learn about the Hawaiian culture, protocols of hula, basic ‘Olelo Hawai’i which is Hawaiian language, and history. They will also learn discipline, respect, and teamwork. We have Open Enrollment during the month of September.



Reach us at halauonohea28@gmail.com.

