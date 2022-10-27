David & Nancy Garcia are owners of 3 retail stores. 2 in Sacramento and 1 in Woodland. They focus on Mexican imports and supporting local makers. Their Midtown Sacramento location is on K Street and is a part of an amazing community that encompasses a few other Latin inspired shops. They use the courtyard behind the shop to host local makers every second Saturday of the month during the summer.

With Dia de Los Muertos (Day of The Dead) around the corner we invite the community to come out and see the life size altar that has been created in what used to be an old church. The impressive magnitude of this altar can only be appreciated in person.

