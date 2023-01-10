David & Nancy Garcia are owners of 3 retail stores. 2 in Sacramento and 1 in Woodland. They focus on Mexican imports and supporting local makers. Their Midtown Sacramento location is on K Street and is a part of an amazing community that encompasses a few other Latin inspired shops. They use the courtyard behind the shop to host local makers every second Saturday of the month during the summer.
