Kyng’s BBQ is a small business located on 1600 Fulton Ave in Sacramento, Ca. They specialize in serving freshly smoked meats such as ribs, brisket, pulled pork, tri-tip, chicken, rib tips, and hot links. Their meats are slow cooked over wood daily in order to obtain that tender and smoky flavor everyone wants. Goes amazing with their homemade BBQ Sauce that can’t be found anywhere else but Kyng’s BBQ. Not only do they take pride in our meats but also the variety of sides they offer. Some of the most popular being our Famous T’s Mac n Cheese, homemade BBQ baked beans, and smoked potato salad. Afterwards, you can finish the day with a banana pudding or peach cobbler. They look forward to serving you some of the finest BBQ in town!



1600 Fulton Ave Sacramento Ca, 95825

916-483-7427

Kyngsbbq2go.com

