Miami Nights Event happening Sunday August 7th

This is one of the main fundraisers for the L for Lupus Community Foundation. The event includes a sit-down dinner and features a fashion showcase, musical guests, a dance showcase, and local art on display.





Miami Nights 2022

Sunday August 7th 2022

Doors Open 6PM – 11PM

The Chalet Event Center

5450 China Garden Road

Rocklin CA 95677

www.dmrproductions.online