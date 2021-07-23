La Familia Counseling Center wants to celebrate all graduates from kindergarten through college and all their hard work, dedication, patience and perseverance.
Every student that participates in the event will receive a special gift and enjoy a community event right before the kickoff of the next school year with live music, entertainment, a professional photo booth, enjoy some snacks and games with family, friends.
The graduation event is on July 23, 2021 from 4pm-7pm at the maple neighborhood center – 3301 37th avenue in the multipurpose room.
Pre-registration is required to ensure we have enough gifts for all participants. If you have any questions please contact Gabriela Ramirez at: gabrielar@lafcc.org or 916-720-8504.
La Familia Graduation Celebration
Friday, July 23, 2021
Maple Neighborhood Center
4 Pm – 7 Pm
3301 37th Avenue
Sacramento, Ca 95824
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Mariachi Festival of Sacramento
Sun, July 25
vaccines available from 11 am – 5 pm
Southside Park Community Garden
2115 6th St.
Sacramento, 95818