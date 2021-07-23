La Familia Counseling Center wants to celebrate all graduates from kindergarten through college and all their hard work, dedication, patience and perseverance.



Every student that participates in the event will receive a special gift and enjoy a community event right before the kickoff of the next school year with live music, entertainment, a professional photo booth, enjoy some snacks and games with family, friends.



The graduation event is on July 23, 2021 from 4pm-7pm at the maple neighborhood center – 3301 37th avenue in the multipurpose room.



Pre-registration is required to ensure we have enough gifts for all participants. If you have any questions please contact Gabriela Ramirez at: gabrielar@lafcc.org or 916-720-8504.



Register today here.

