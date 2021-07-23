La Familia Counseling Center

La Familia Counseling Center wants to celebrate all graduates from kindergarten through college and all their hard work, dedication, patience and perseverance.

Every student that participates in the event will receive a special gift and enjoy a community event right before the kickoff of the next school year with live music, entertainment, a professional photo booth, enjoy some snacks and games with family, friends.

The graduation event is on July 23, 2021 from 4pm-7pm at the maple neighborhood center – 3301 37th avenue in the multipurpose room.

Pre-registration is required to ensure we have enough gifts for all participants. If you have any questions please contact Gabriela Ramirez at: gabrielar@lafcc.org or 916-720-8504.

Register today here.

 

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Mariachi Festival of Sacramento
Sun, July 25
vaccines available from 11 am – 5 pm
Southside Park Community Garden
2115 6th St.
Sacramento, 95818

