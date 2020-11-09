Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election Headquarters
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
Wildfire Watch
National and World News
Entertainment
Business
Conversations for Change
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Solutions: Pass or Fail
Podcasts
Watch Live
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Top Stories
Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
Deputies: 40 vehicles found with windows smashed, items stolen in south Sacramento
Video
Wildfire spotting network grows to 610 cameras in California
11-year-old girl dead after fatal hit-and-run in Turlock
Election Results
Coronavirus
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Open For Business
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Studio40 LIVE
Open Enrollment
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
La Familia Counseling Center
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Nov 9, 2020 / 02:08 PM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2020 / 02:08 PM PST
Workforce Development Programs
LAFCC.org
@lafamiliacounselingcenter
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
Biden eyes Washington veterans for key administration posts
Here’s where the Trump campaign lawsuits stand after the race was called for Biden
Video
How do electors decide who to vote for? Key dates before Inauguration Day
Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end, Kremlin says
Trump faces pressure to work with Biden team on transition
Biden turns to virus response after election victory
Fight for Senate control awaits in Georgia after Biden’s win
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation
Video
More Your Local Election Headquarters
Don't miss
Conversations for Change: Submit suggestions
Video
Conversations for Change: Cathy Thao
Video
Conversations for Change: James ‘Faygo’ Clark
Video
A user’s guide to the statewide propositions on the November ballot
Video
More Featured
Latest News
Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
Deputies: 40 vehicles found with windows smashed, items stolen in south Sacramento
Video
Wildfire spotting network grows to 610 cameras in California
11-year-old girl dead after fatal hit-and-run in Turlock
Biden eyes Washington veterans for key administration posts
COVID-19 relief negotiations resume as Senate returns
Video
More News