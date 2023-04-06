FOX40
by: Kelly Symone
Posted: Apr 6, 2023 / 02:50 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 6, 2023 / 02:50 PM PDT
La Sabrocita Urban Mexican Kitchen started back in 2020 and has rapidly grown.Providing Mexican food with a twist, often imitated but never duplicated.
5015 Stockton BlvdSacramento, CA 95820https://www.lasabrocitasacramento.com/
