Ladies, Join us and celebrate…..

A day of shopping and fun celebrating “Moms” and Ladies everywhere. It’s a Ladies Day Festival. Vendors, fashion shows featuring fashions for todays women and lingerie fashions too. Join us and take part in a cookie tasting contest and taste some amazing teas, Swag bags will be handed out to the first 75 guests. Everyone receives one raffle ticket and complimentary punch & cookies and so much more. Bring a friend and enjoy the day

