American River Conservancy is a non-profit conservation group that protects rivers and land in the upper American River and upper Cosumnes River watersheds in perpetuity. The Conservancy is joining the international landback movement by giving the 320-acre Ladies Valley property to the local Miwok people through the native-based non-profit, Cosumnes Culture and WaterWays. In addition to giving land with over a mile of riverfront access to the local Miwok community, the Conservancy aims to raise at least $25,000 as “seed money” to help them steward the land. The gift of land and all proceeds from the Ladies Valley Landback fundraiser will help revitalize local Miwok culture in a place called home by their ancestors for thousands of years.

ARCONSERVANCY.ORG

CCAWW.ORG

October 22, 2022

2PM – 5PM

Wakamatsu Farm – 941 Cold Springs Road, Placerville, CA.

Purchase tickets ($50) at www.bit.ly/lvlb-event

Event Phone number: (530) 621-1224

Bid on over 120 works of art for auction at: www.bit.ly/lvlb-auction.