After a successful first visit to the Westfield Galleria at Roseville from April 14-16, 2023, the Lady M x Baccarat Luxury Cake Truck is returning from May 12-14, 2023.

Fan-favorite flavors including the Signature Mille Crêpes, Green Tea Mille Crêpes, Tiramisu Mille Crêpes, Strawberry Swirl Mille Crêpes, and Checkers Cake will be available for purchase as full cakes or slices.

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes and specializes in creating confections that are elegant and decadent, but not too sweet.

At Lady M, we focus on producing the highest quality cakes by sourcing the best ingredients from all over the world and serving them with Omotenashi which means “Enlighted Hospitality”.

Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion.

All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M’s recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance.



https://www.ladym.com/