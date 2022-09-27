Lake Shasta Caverns provides cavern tours and dinner cruises in Lakehead, CA. Located in the foothills of Mt. Shasta, 900 feet above Shasta Lake, is the West’s newest National Natural Landmark!.



The two-hour tour includes a oat ride across the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake, a scenic bus tour and guided tour of Mother Nature’s beauty.



lakeshastacaverns.com

