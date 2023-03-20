Inspired by French farmhouse traditions, L’Apéro les Trois apéritifs are hand-crafted by three women, Georgeanne Brennan, Corinne Martinez, and Nicole Salengo. The wines used to produce the apéritifs come from Berryessa Gap Vineyards in Winters, California, where they are infused with fruit picked at its peak of season from historic Winters orchards and fortified with local eau-de-vie. Three main ingredients, plus a botanical or two, create these unique aperitifs for the happiest hour.



www.laperolestrois.com

FaceBook

Instagram

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction