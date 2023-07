Last Stop Saloon established in 2023 – specializing in agave spirits and good times.

Come taste the best margarita in town and check out our game room, which has shuffleboard, pinball, skeeball, pop ‘o shot, and billiards.

Open until 2 a.m. every night, starting July 27.



916 2nd Street, Sacramento, CA

916-443-6852

www.laststopsacramento.com

FaceBook: @Last Stop Saloon

Instagram: @Laststopsacramento

