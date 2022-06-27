Director Nick Leisure stops by our studio to talk about his new indie film, LAST THE NIGHT, starring former teen heartthrob Brian Austin Green of “90210” fame. The film will make its world premiere for the opening night festivities of the 27th annual Sacramento International Film Festival (SFF) on Saturday, June 25, 2022 with red-carpet arrivals beginning at 6:15 p.m, followed by a screening at 7 p.m. at the Crocker Art Museum Theater, located at 216 O. St. in Sacramento, Calif.

For more information about SFF, visit SacramentoFilmFestival.com

