The Latino Center of Art and Culture is proud to host What You Give, a group exhibition curated by Manuel Fernando Rios and Jose Arenas. The presentation showcases the artworks of six Sacramento area artist-educators alongside a selection of their students exploring themes of Chicanismo, which is a way of life.



2700 Front Street Sacramento, CA 95818

https://thelatinocenter.org/

