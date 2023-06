The mission of the Latino Center of Art and Culture is to foster artistic, economic and cultural development of the Sacramento region’s Latinx community by presenting, exhibiting, and providing excellent artistic programs and services to Latinx artists, organizations and families. In this way, we actively seek social justice for marginalized and underrepresented Sacramento communities.



Holding/Mantener Opening Reception

Jun 10, 2023

5:00pm-8:00pm

2700 Front Street Sacramento, CA 95828