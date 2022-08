The senior population was hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Andrew Mendonsa discusses how seniors were affected, and how his Leadership Sacramento Class of 2022 is partnering with Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center to improve and upgrade its senior center’s outdoor space to create a more welcoming, senior-friendly environment for this often-overlooked population. To donate or learn more, visit www.leadershipsac22.org.

