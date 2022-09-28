Leadership Sacramento Class of 2022 has selected a class project that will benefit seniors, an often-overlooked population. Seniors were hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, at greater risk of death due to the virus, while also struggling through isolation during a time when they needed support from family and friends the most. Seniors’ mental health issues have been alarmingly high since the start of the pandemic, with depression and anxiety at the forefront. This has led many to substance and abuse and addiction. In an effort to help tackle these issues, the Leadership Sacramento Class of 2022 is focusing its efforts on revitalizing the Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center’s outdoor space to create a more welcoming, senior-friendly environment, one that will provide space for family and friends to congregate.

Last week we announced the outdoor revitalization project to the seniors who participate in Stanford Neighborhood Settlement’s programs. They had the opportunity to ask questions and see project renderings. We discussed the construction implications they would witness over the next couple months as well as the project timeline. They are appreciative and excited to see the project come to fruition.

We are calling on community members and local businesses to support our fundraising efforts for this important project. An opportunity to donate and more information about the project can be found at LeadershipSac22.org

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction