Leadership Sacramento puts a group of like-minded leaders with various spheres of influence into one space to collaborate on how to make the area a better place to work and live. The personal and professional growth for each member is tremendous, but the relationships developed provide opportunities to help others who need it most.

A perfect example of this is the Leadership Sacramento 2022 Class Project, an effort to revitalize the Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center to improve and upgrade its senior center’s outdoor space to create a more welcoming, senior-friendly environment. To raise money to support this project, the class is hosting a Nouveau Fall Harvest dinner on October 28.



www.leadershipsac22.org

https://www.facebook.com/LeadershipSacramento

@leadershipsacramento

Friday, October 28, 2022

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Baron Family Estate in Sierra Oaks

Ticket information: Visit https://bit.ly/3ySKHQS

