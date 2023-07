Join the Leadership Sacramento Class of 2023 to kick off their class project, benefitting the Food Literacy Center at their Summer Soiree! This cocktail-style fundraiser will feature veggie- forward bites, local libations, and a live auction, emceed by Mark S. Allen. This culinary experience will be provided by renowned Sacramento chefs…they can’t wait to announce who they are!



Date of Event: Tuesday, July 18

6:00PM – 8:00PM

401A McClatchy Way, Sacramento, CA 95818