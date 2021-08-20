Learn to sketch with a Thomas Kinkade Studios Legacy Artist at Stage Nine!

Stage Nine entertainment welcomes Thomas Kinkade studios legacy artist Dirk Wunderlich for a weekend of special activities highlighted by free sketching classes – august 21-22



Stage Nine Entertainment, located in the heart of the historic district at the old Sacramento waterfront, invites the community to welcome Thomas Kinkade studios legacy artist Dirk Wunderlich for a weekend of special activities on august 21-22, 2021, from noon to 6 p.m. Each day. Thomas Kinkade studios’ latest Disney art piece pays tribute to the beloved characters from Walt Disney’s 1970 animated film and will be available for viewing and purchase during this special weekend event. He will also be creating sketches, leading hands-on drawing workshops, signing purchased art pieces (that include a hand-drawn custom sketch with purchase), and sharing stories about the inspiration behind each work of art.



As a highlight, collectors can enjoy meet-and-greet opportunities plus interested community members can participate in free “learn to sketch” drawing workshops with the esteemed and talented local artist. Space is limited to participate in the free “learn to sketch” drawing classes being offered with Wunderlich on both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. To 12 p.m. Space reservation cost is $20, and each participant will receive a $20 Stage Nine entertainment gift card in exchange. To register in advance, please visit www.stagenine.com/products/kinkade-event.



Plus, dirk will lead a fun and interactive contest (with prizes) that will take place each day. Currently, the vault at Stage Nine is the only Sacramento area retailer or gallery to offer Thomas Kinkade studio art pieces that capture the timeless magic of classic Disney stories and their captivating characters.



Based in the Sacramento area, dirk has a long and impressive history of drawing Disney characters. As a young boy, he sent Walt Disney studios his favorite drawings of their characters that prompted a letter back. Many decades later, dirk still has that prized letter which has served as inspiration for a lifetime career in artistic design, most often freelancing for the licensees of Disney, warner brothers and universal. Pivotal to his career, dirk met the famous American artist Thomas Kinkade and, after working under Thom’s direction and perfecting his techniques and styles for eight years, he became a Thomas Kinkade studios legacy artist in 2016.



For more information about special weekend activations, Stage Nine Entertainment, inc., or Stage Nine family of specialty retail stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit www.stagenine.com.



About Stage Nine entertainment, inc.

Focused on the world of fun, creativity, and entertainment, Stage Nine Entertainment, inc. Consists of a collection of stores and business entities based in Old Sacramento, California. The retail stores, Stage Nine entertainment store, g! Willikers toy emporium, the vault, the old-fashioned candy and confectionery store, and California clothiers offer the ultimate destinations for items related to pop culture, movies, television, nostalgia, animation and clothing along with thousands of other unique memorabilia items. Collectively, the retail stores carry more than 30,000 unique and nostalgic collectibles and gift items. For more information about Stage Nine entertainment, inc., or Stage Nine family of specialty retail stores, please call 916-447-3623 or visit



www.stagenine.com

