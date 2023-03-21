This free community resource fair is open to all. Community- based organizations from all over Sacramento County will gather to provide free resources to attendees. Sacramento Country Public Health will also be on campus to host a vaccine flu and covid vaccine clinic. Along with food trucks, we will provide free school site tours, a food and diaper drive, kids’ activities, and a talent show.



Learn4Life is a year-round free public high school in Sacramento that provides students personalized learning, career training and life skills. It gives students the flexibility, one-on-one attention and wrap around services they need to succeed. On April 26th, we’ll be hosting our annual Community Resource Fair which is open to the public. If you’re interested in attending or finding out more about enrolling at Learn4Life, please call (877) 360-LEARN, come by 2444 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento CA 9582

or visit us online at www.learn4life.org

