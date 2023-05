Spirit of Entrepreneurship Celebrated During

“Lemonade Day Sacramento” – May 27

Free, Experiential Youth Program Available in the Capital Region

A program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, “Lemonade Day Sacramento” continues in its fifth year to support youth entrepreneurs. Throughout the month of May, the community has celebrated the enduring spirit of entrepreneurship that can start as simply as a lemonade stand.



www.MetroChamber.org/Foundation

www.LemonadeDay.org