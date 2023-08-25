“GET READY TO ROCK SACRAMENTO!” Let’s Do This! Academy our Musical Theatre course starts next month Sept. 2. for our 6-week Musical Theatre workshop. Come join in the fun & and excitement of learning Singing and performance from a real Broadway star! Learn the tricks and the trade from our Guest Musical Director “Joey Calveri.” Who starred on Broadway in “Rock of Ages, We Will Rock You, Annie, Little Shop of Horrors” and many more! This year’s production will be “SONGS OF QUEEN.” Kids of all ages 4-18 are welcome! No experience is needed. Kids will learn singing, dancing, and acting in this exciting workshop and at the end of the 6 weeks, will have a “Showcase Performance.”

Spaces are Limited! Call for more information or register your child!



“Step 1 Dance Studio, 4710 Natomas Blvd. Sacramento, CA. 95835

916-931-8032

www.letsdothisacademy.com

Instagram: @lets_do_this_academy

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction