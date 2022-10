You Betta Work! LGBTQ+ Job Fair

10/6/22

12-3pm

1015 20th Street, Sacramento CA 95811

FREE! Presented by US Bank

Join us for our upcoming You Betta Work Fair! Where we connect the community to careers and jobs. We hold multiple “You Betta Works” in the parking lot of your Lavender Heights Center Location. For more information please email simone.thomas@saccenter.org or visit our site at saccenter.org.