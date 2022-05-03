The Sacramento LGBT Community Center’s mission is to create a region where LGBTQ+ people thrive. We support the health and wellness of the most marginalized, advocate for equality and justice, and work to build a culturally rich LGBTQ+ community.

This year, please consider making a donation for our Big Day of Giving campaign. You can donate NOW and we’re incredibly thrilled to announce that our friends at the Ford Motor Company Fund are matching all gifts up to $25,000! www.bigdayofgiving.org/lgbtcenter

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction