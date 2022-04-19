The Sacramento LGBT Community Center welcomes you back to Sacramento’s biggest Drag brunch fundraising EXTRAVAGANZA, Mama’s Makin’ Bacon! This year the Center is turning up Mama’s opulence to eleven and serving up looks, a beautiful breakfast, and classic mimosas in the gorgeous Memorial Auditorium in the heart of Downtown Sacramento. Mama’s will celebrate drag culture unique to Sacramento’s LGBTQ community and promises a Sunday morning experience that will move you to laughter and tears. This event sells out fast! Get your tickets today at Saccenter.org/mamas

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction