The Sacramento LGBT Community Center is hosting their annual fundraising drag brunch extravaganza – Mama’s Makin’ Bacon! The annual fundraising drag brunch extravaganza, hosted by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. This event takes place every year, and supports many of the Center’s programs & services to the community. This year it’ll be on Sunday, March 12, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. There will be brunch served, mimosas, performances throughout the morning and live & silent auctions. While they also put on Sacramento Pride in June, this is one of the other large Center events where they hope to raise more dollars that will go towards helping LGBTQ+ folks thrive.



Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, 1515 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814

916-442-0185 x 104

saccenter.org/mamas

