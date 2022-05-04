Libier Reynolds brings us Mother’s Day gift ideas for the sophisticated and chic mom! The momma who loves beauty! These are luxury to affordable products that are not only sophisticated and chic on the outside, but super powerful in their effectiveness! A true package of inner and outer beauty! Saje with it’s limited edition, Aroma Muse Diffuser, in a chic two-toned ceramic cover with a BPA-free plastic inner tank, she’ll be able to freshen her ambiance with a heat-free , cool mist with automatic shut-off and whisper-quiet operation. You can also give her the Australian clean beauty brand’s, Lanolips New Fruity Babies Trio that is affordable as all heck, with the 100% natural flavors from the brand’s three best selling flavors; Strawberry 101, Coconutter 10,1 and Minty 101! These deliciously fruity balms are excellent for dry lips, skin patches, cuticles, elbows and more! Or you can give her a luxury beauty cream with 8 powerful ingredients form Charlotte Tilbury that will have her tired, dull skin trading up to a glowing, dewy, plumper-looking canvas! The gorgeous packaging will inspire her to do her skincare!

