It’s is no secret Summer brings about new challenges with our skin and beauty routine! My favorite way to support my skin, hair, and health is to adjust my beauty bag a little in order to create a supporting routine of Summer beauty must-haves!

We’ve compiled a list of what we believe is going to be a great fit for your to consider adding to your beauty bag this summer ! Whether you’re wanting to save your makeup from melting off and want lipsticks that are comfortable and hydrating like this Lanolips sheer tint with a universally flattering nude shade! Or if you’re struggling with itchy skin from being outdoors more and dealing with bug bites with this Sarna’s anti-itch cream. Or if you’re looking to add something like a luxurious oil with collagen to help your skin barrier to reduce water loss and add your lighter moisturizer in its hydrating duties like this Charlotte Tilbury’s Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil. We’ve got you covered. For more info visit our blog today! www.Libier.com

