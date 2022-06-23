With Summer here, we want to make sure we hit the streets in style and seize the opportunity to show bronzed skin with this Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin sun-kissed glow bronzer, it comes in 4 shades and it’s a cream bronzer so easy to apply! It has hyaluronic acid to give your skin hydration as well as sunshine provitamin D3 which converts into Vitamin D on exposure to sunlight for an even sun-kissed glow! Play up you Summer style by utilizing accessories like sunglasses and hats! These ones are from Target, it’s a nice, affordable option! You can also think of wearing your linen shirts for swimsuit coverups! I hope these tips are going to help you find a summer style with and that you’ll feel like a bronzed goddess. For more content to get you Summer ready, visit our blog Libier.com !

