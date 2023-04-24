Lids + Kings Locker Room Store Now Open in DOCO

DOCO (Downtown Commons) and the Sacramento Kings are pleased to announce that a Lids + Kings Locker Room opened on Friday, April 14, 2023. The new Lids + Kings Locker Room is located across from Urban Outfitters on the main plaza in front of the entrance to Golden 1 Center. Known as the nationwide leader and destination for hats and official fan gear, this is the first Lids storefront to open in Sacramento’s downtown core.

A dual retail concept geared for sports enthusiasts, the Lids + Kings Locker Room offers popular merchandise from thousands of college and pro teams in a variety of styles that include snapback, adjustable and fitted hats, beanies, jerseys, t-shirts and more. Plus, a wide variety of popular and fan-favorite Sacramento Kings and Sacramento River Cats merchandise is also available, including branded jerseys, hats, and more. Consumers can expect the same unparalleled retail experience, including Lids’ signature Custom Zones, which allow consumers the opportunity to custom-embroider a product of their choice in-store.

“We’re excited to team up with DOCO and the Sacramento Kings to unveil this state-of-the-art Lids storefront location,” said Britten Maughan, President at Lids Sports Group. “The Kings and DOCO have been the ideal partners throughout the process. We look forward to providing consumers with all the headwear and apparel they need to represent their favorite teams and a Lids location they can be proud of.”

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Convenient parking is available in DOCO’s central garage with an entrance on J Street between 4th & 5th Streets. Parking validation is available at most DOCO tenants with a purchase. The elevators and escalators take guests up to the plaza’s main level and second level terrace near many of the restaurants, eateries and retail tenants.

Plus, the plaza offers a DOCO Rewards loyalty program with prizes, discounts, incentives and benefits for shopping, dining, playing, staying and completing activities via the online app. Free to download, the DOCO Rewards app is available via the Apple Store and Google Play. New members receive 200 points for signing up plus shoppers receive triple points on Sacramento Kings game days. A complete set of DOCO Rewards rules, restrictions and instructions and a list of DOCO businesses and members of the DOCO Merchant’s Association are available on the app. For more information about DOCO Rewards, please visit www.docosacramento.com/rewards.

For more information about upcoming community activations and/or the variety of retail shopping, dining, and service offerings at DOCO, visit www.docosacramento.com or follow DOCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Social Media Tags: #DOCOSacramento, #HelloDOCO.

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the North America, Europe and Australia through over 1,500 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy’s department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.

About DOCO (Downtown Commons)

Located adjacent to Golden 1 Center (the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena), DOCO is an entertainment and lifestyle district in Sacramento’s dynamic urban core showcased by incredible retail destinations, bars and restaurants, office space, residential units, the Sawyer Hotel (a 250-room hotel managed by Kimpton Hotels), and the vibrant and iconic sculpture by Jeff Koons titled “Coloring Book.”