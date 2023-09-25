When you or someone you love hears the words “you have cancer,” it’s one of the darkest moments in your life. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Light The Night campaign brings light to the darkness of a cancer diagnosis through its mission to end blood cancers. Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting LLS’s funding of research to find blood cancer cures. Friends, families and co-workers gather together to celebrate, honor, or remembered those touched by cancer. Walk participants carry illuminated lanterns – white in honor of survivors and the power of research, red in support of patients and find cures, and gold in remembrance of those who have been lost. Be a part of this movement and join the community at Light The Night this Fall at Sutter Health Park on Saturday, November 4th, 2023. It is a free community event and all is welcome to attend! Simply register and you’ll receive a complimentary lantern to be a part of the largest community event of LLS!



Free community event! Register to receive a complimentary illuminated lantern for the event

916-246-3332

https://www.lightthenight.org/events/sacramento

