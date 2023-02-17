Midtown Association Invites Community to Celebrate Black Owned Vendors, Makers & Artisans at Midtown Farmers Market in February

From a coffee bean roasting seminar to a lemon squeezer machine demonstration and much more, the Midtown Association is pleased to announce a variety of special activations and demonstrations being offered by Black-owned vendors at the Midtown Farmers Market in February. Each week, nearly two dozen Black-owned vendors offer goods and services at the Midtown Farmers Market, some of which include Black Coffee Roastery, Black Lily Naturals, Cakes By Jeff the Chef, FIG Mobile Fashion Boutique, Louise’s Creation Natural Soaps, Lit Lemons, Nurelle Creations and Radical Wellness with Isabel Emilie. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit, produce, gourmet or locally made products and artisan goods, the thriving open-air market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (winter hours).

A schedule of some of the upcoming fun and free activations and demonstrations happening in February by Black-owned vendors at the Midtown Farmers Market includes the following (all take place at the center of the market at 20th & K Streets):

Saturday, February 18:

10 a.m. — Squeezer machine demonstration for kids with Lit Lemons plus a free lemonade for participants (while supplies last)

Saturday, February 25:

10 a.m. – Screen printing techniques demonstration with Nurelle Creations

· 10 a.m. – Cooking demonstration with Cakes By Jeff the Chef plus free cake samples (while supplies last)

For a comprehensive and regularly updated list of Black-owned businesses in Midtown, please visit www.exploremidtown.org/black-owned-businesses/

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The Midtown Farmers Market now extends south to Capitol Avenue in front of Jack’s Urban Eats, joining the exist-ing footprint that includes J, K & L Streets from 19th to 21st Streets. More information about the Mid-town Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For additional transportation information, visit www.easeintomidtown.com For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Midtown Association: The mission of the Midtown Association (MA) is to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. For more information about MA, call 916-442-1500 or visit www.ex-ploremidtown.org.