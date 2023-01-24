This will be an evening of love and laughter in memory of Olivia “Liv” Ramirez. We lost her to suicide February 2, 2022. This event will provide access to multiple mental health resources. It will also feature the live comedy show “1 Degree of Separation, A Funny Look at Depression and Suicide.” This is a groundbreaking show that is aimed at opening the lines of communication through comedy and ending the stigma of mental illness. It is called “1 Degree of Separation” because if you don’t suffer, someone next to you does.

When: Thursday, February 2 7:00pm

Where: The Life Christian Church of Sacramento

9323 Tech Center Drive, Sacramento





5250 Front Street #B Rocklin, California 96765

916-607-2684



https://www.1degreeofseparation.life

