Liv Meraki is Art focused and bringing suicide awareness and mental health conversations to the community. They are hosting an event June 10th, the 2nd annual Pop Up for Purpose at Stardust Vintage Emporium as a way to gather people have fun and share resources. This year they have added a car show with awards. There will be 6 community resources there to talk with people about what resources are available.

This Event benefits American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AFSP Out of Darkness Walk.

June 10, 2023

9am-3pm

@Stardust Vintage Emporium 9580 Micron Ave Ste C Sacramento 95827