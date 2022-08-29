Meraki Market Pop ups for Purpose will happen quarterly in the community. The purpose is to come together as a community to connect, create, and support each other. These Pop-Up events are a place to connect and share. It is a platform for me to tell our story and hopefully allow someone the opportunity to tell theirs. My hope is that no one will have to go through what we have or what my daughter did. There is healing in the community.

We Donate 20% of our profits to Non profit organizations that educate, advocate for, and research mental health and Suicide prevention and awareness.





SEPT 25TH

9AM-3PM

Stardust Vintage Emporium

9580 Micron Ave Ste C

Sacramento Ca 95826