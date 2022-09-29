

The one-day pop culture convention will run from 11 am-5 pm.

The event will again feature over 40,000 square feet and more than 200 booths of exhibitors and artists, our biggest event EVER! A portion of the proceeds from the Lodi Comic Con will benefit local charities.

Pop culture celebrities, artists, Comics, games, toys, action figures, video games, collectible card games, anime, manga, funko pops, costume contests, and more!





Sunday, October 2, 2022

11am-5pm

Lodi Grape Festival Grounds

413 E Lockeford St, Lodi, CA 95240





Pre-sale tickets for the 2022 Lodi Comic Con – are on sale now online!!

lodicomiccon.com