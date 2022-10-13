LODI HALLOWEEN FEST is an all-day ultimate craft beer, mouthwatering food, pop, alternative, and hard rock music festival experience right in your backyard!

Hosted at IDOL Beer Works in the heart of downtown Lodi, guests can expect the ultimate experience, from mouth-watering award-winning beer and food to American Idol-level vocal performances and full-fledged hard rock/ metal bands with national acts coming from Los Angeles.

LODI HALLOWEEN FEST starts at 2 pm on Saturday, October 22nd, till 11 pm; with this level of entertainment and family-friendly fun, ticket holders would expect to stay the entire duration and be left wanting more! Costumes are highly encouraged with a multiple-prize costume contest that you don’t want to miss!

This year LODI HALLOWEEN FEST: Rock for Relief will be donating a portion of all ticket sales to support Ukraine and local Lodi charities