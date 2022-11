Lodi Roc-Vemberfest is a music festival benefitting Veteran’s and First Responders with PTSD that takes place this Veteran’s Day weekend, Nov 11th and 12th. Join us at Five Window Beer Co, High Water Brewing and Ollie’s Pub for some great live music and beer, all supporting a great cause, the Mighty Oaks Foundation. Your ticket gets you in both days to all three venues. Tickets are available online for presale $25 at Rocfest.eventbrite.com or $30 at the door

