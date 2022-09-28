This is our 35th annual Loomis Eggplant Festival. Join us for over 120 vendors selling crafts and handmade items, local food trucks and entertainment. We will have bounce houses for the kids and a dunk tank with local leaders. Come on out and Discover Loomis!

Saturday October 1st 10 am – 4pm

5775 Horseshoe Bar Road

Loomis, CA

www.loomischamber.com/eggplant-festival